S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points in late-morning trading

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading as it regained some of the ground it lost on Tuesday when it plunged nearly 500 points.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 202.12 points at 20,787.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.73 points at 38,322.48. The S&P 500 index was up 21.74 points at 4,974.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.61 points at 15,739.21.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.76 cents US compared with 73.77 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was down seven cents at US$77.80 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$1.62 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$3.90 at US$2,003.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.71 a pound.