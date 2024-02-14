Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points in late-morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2024 12:04 pm
1 min read
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. GAC
Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading as it regained some of the ground it lost on Tuesday when it plunged nearly 500 points.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 202.12 points at 20,787.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.73 points at 38,322.48. The S&P 500 index was up 21.74 points at 4,974.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.61 points at 15,739.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.76 cents US compared with 73.77 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was down seven cents at US$77.80 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$1.62 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$3.90 at US$2,003.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.71 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

