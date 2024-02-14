Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops under microscope after man shot, killed by tactical officers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
Supt. Bonnie Emerson speaks to media Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Supt. Bonnie Emerson speaks to media Wednesday morning. Sam Brownell / Global News
The actions of Winnipeg police officers are under scrutiny by the province’s law-enforcement watchdog after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

Police said Wednesday that the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into the altercation, which began Feb. 8, when police tried to follow a Manitoba Mental Health Act order and take a 59-year-old man — non-voluntarily — to hospital.

Further attempts to apprehend the man over the next few days were also unsuccessful, police said, until things came to a head Tuesday morning at a Magnus Avenue home.

According to police, the man was armed with a crowbar and discharged a fire extinguisher at them before locking himself inside.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Members of the Tactical Support Team then arrived and after attempts to communicate with the man, eventually ‘breached’ the home. After repeated efforts to speak with him, the man allegedly confronted tactical officers with a “large edged weapon”, at which point officers shot him.

He was taken to Health Sciences Centre in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

As a result, the IIU says it will request a civilian monitor of its investigation, to be appointed by the Manitoba Police Commission.

Anyone with information or video footage that might help the investigation is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police chief talks about use of ‘less-lethal’ foam round in St. Boniface incident'
Winnipeg police chief talks about use of ‘less-lethal’ foam round in St. Boniface incident
