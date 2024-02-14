Menu

Crime

Hamilton man arrested for child luring after reporting extortion to police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 12:37 pm
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
After calling police to complain that he was the victim of an extortion scheme, a man from Hamilton is facing child luring charges in connection with the incident in Kitchener last week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police in Waterloo say the man had arranged to meet a teen for a sexual purpose in Kitchener on Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.

When he reached the scene, the man from Hamilton was greeted by a group of men rather than his intended victim. Those men then demanded money from him which he e-transferred before fleeing back to Hamilton.

The Hamilton man then reported the extortion to police in Hamilton, who notified Waterloo police of the incident.

About seven hours after the incident took place, police arrested a 29-year-old man from Hamilton. He was charged with luring a child and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate the incident but did not say whether they were expecting to lay further charges.

“Investigators are still investigating the events that took place in this incident,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email. “They are seeking to speak with all the parties involved.”

