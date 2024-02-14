Canada experiencing ‘alarming increase’ in syphilis cases, top doctor says

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is witnessing a troubling surge in syphilis cases, with numbers doubling over the past few years, prompting health officials to sound the alarm on the escalating public health concern.

In a media release on Wednesday, Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer at the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), warned that the country, like many others, is experiencing “an alarming increase in syphilis cases.”

In 2022, there were 13,953 cases of infectious syphilis and 117 cases of early congenital syphilis, which occurs when a pregnant person passes syphilis to their baby. This represents a doubling in infectious syphilis and a six-fold increase in congenital syphilis in Canada compared with 2018, PHAC said in the release.

A January report published by Public Health Ontario revealed a steady increase in syphilis cases in Ontario from 2013 to 2019. Following a slight decline in 2020, the incidence rate surged to its peak in 2022.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recently warned about a rise in syphilis cases and other sexually transmitted diseases south of the border.

Syphilis, a sexually transmitted bacterial infection, can lead to severe complications if left untreated, affecting organs such as the heart, brain, blood vessels and nervous system.

PHAC cautioned that not everyone will exhibit noticeable symptoms of syphilis, particularly in the early stages of infection, increasing the likelihood of people being unknowingly infected.

“This makes it easier for the infection to spread undetected, which reinforces the critical importance of early testing, diagnosis and treatment,” Tam stated.

Most concerning is the rise of congenital syphilis, PHAC said. This is when the bacteria are transmitted from pregnant people to their unborn babies, resulting in fetal loss, stillbirth and enduring health challenges for infants. However, congenital syphilis is preventable through timely diagnosis and treatment of syphilis during pregnancy, PHAC said.

Despite the existence of preventive measures like using condoms, PHAC noted that persistent barriers such as stigma and socioeconomic factors continue to hinder access to treatment and testing for syphilis.

“Healthcare professionals and community-based organizations have an important role to play by creating welcoming spaces so that people can access person-centred, culturally relevant, and trauma-informed care,” Tam stated.

“They can also help reduce stigma by normalizing discussions about sexual health and integrating screening for sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections into routine medical care. We must also leverage new technologies to ensure that everyone can benefit from early screening, diagnosis, and treatment.”