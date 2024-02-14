Menu

Canada

2 people dead after ‘mechanical issue’ leads to car crash on N.B. highway: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 10:55 am
1 min read
A 42-year-old man and 57-year-old woman are dead after a two-vehicle collision occurred on New Brunswick's Route 114 highway on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A 42-year-old man and 57-year-old woman are dead after a two-vehicle collision occurred on New Brunswick's Route 114 highway on Tuesday.
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision that occurred in the New Brunswick village of Penobsquis on Tuesday morning.

In a RCMP release on Wednesday, police said first responders arrived at about 6 a.m. to the scene on Route 114. The driver of one vehicle involved, a 42-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle, a 57-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the vehicle travelling eastbound encountered a mechanical issue which caused the driver to lose control, colliding with a second vehicle travelling westbound,” police said in a statement.

Police added that a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

