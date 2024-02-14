New CT scanner to be installed at Campbellford Memorial Hospital

A new CT Scanner will be installed at Campbellford Memorial Hospital over the coming weeks.

The hospital says the new imaging device will replace the existing 13-year-old CT scanner which is at the end of its life cycle. A CT scanner enables physicians to better diagnose and treat conditions without the need to send patients to a large hospital.

Colleen Smith, the hospital’s diagnostic imaging manager, says the CT scanner was a major addition to the hospital. She has been with the hospital for over 20 years.

“It really was a game changer when we installed the current CT Scanner 13 years ago,” Smith said. “You typically don’t see this type of equipment in smaller hospitals, and it allows us to provide a level of care to our patients often not seen in communities of our size.”

Installation of the new CT scanner is expected to begin Wednesday with completion targeted in early April.

The hospital says CT scans will not be available during this time. Arrangements have been made with the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg for patients requiring an urgent CT scan.

The new CT scanner cost $1.4 million and the cost was covered by the fundraising efforts of the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation which committed to reaching the goal.

“It never ceases to amaze me how much support our community shows the hospital,” said foundation chairperson Martha Hunt.

He added that 2023 was a “record-breaking year” for community support of the hospital. “We have raised just over 90 per cent of our fundraising goal, but with a last push are confident we will hit our target.”

Hunt hopes the community support will continue as the hospital continues its redevelopment into a Campus of Care which proposes a 50-bed hospital, a new 128 long-term care home, and other medical building on donated land just outside Campbellford.

“Redevelopment is going to be the largest capital campaign our area has ever seen,” Hunt said. ‘It is going to be all hands on deck, and the overwhelming success of our CT scanner replacement campaign gives me every confidence that we’ll be able to deliver.”