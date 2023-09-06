Campbellford Memorial Hospital unveils rendering of proposed Campus of Care

Officials with Campbellford Memorial Hospital have unveiled the first artist rendering of the proposed Campus of Care to be built on donated land.

The hospital last week marked its 70th anniversary, which included unveiling a rendering of the Campus of Care development on County Road 30, just west of Campbellford.

The proposal includes a redeveloped 50-bed hospital, a new 128 long-term care home, a medical office building for the Community Health Program, the Geriatric Assessment and Intervention Network, primary care officers and other ancillary health services. There are also plans for supportive and staff housing complexes, recreational trails, community gardens and wooden areas.

View image in full screen The artist rendering unveil of the Campus of Care was held during the 70th anniversary celebration for Campbellford Memorial Hospital on Aug. 26. From left, Carrie Hayward, CMH board chair; Michael Metcalf, deputy mayor of Trent Hills; David Piccini, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP; Jeff Hohenkerk, CMH president and CEO and land donor Jim Curle. Campbellford Memorial Hospital photo

Last October, local farmer Jim Curle donated 48 acres of land for the project. Forty acres of land was a criterion as part of an application process for the estimated $150-million project.

Story continues below advertisement

“This project will usher in a new era of health-care excellence in our region,” hospital president and CEO Jeff Hohenkerk said. “By expanding the hospital’s capacity, adding more long-term care beds and offering a comprehensive range of ancillary health services all in one location, we will provide an unprecedented level of care that surpasses what is typically available in communities our size.”

The current hospital was built in 1953 and last saw a major renovation in 1987 with the construction of an emergency department wing. The hospital is facing more than $25 million in repairs and replacements over the next 25 years, officials say.

Hospital officials say they have been working to address zoning issues, conduct soil testing, study traffic flows and develop comprehensive program plans. The hospital notes that if the hospital receives provincial government approval for its planning grant, it would be three to four years before construction on the Campus of Care begins and another three to five years before completion.

“Right now our hope is to have our new hospital completed within the next seven to 10 years,” hospital board chair Carrie Hayward said. “And we are working every day to ensure those timelines are met.”

Hohenkerk says the project has the potential to attract highly sought-after health-care professionals.

“In a competitive job market, modern and state-of-the-art facilities play a crucial role in attracting health-care workers, especially new graduates,” he said. “Our new hospital will be designed to meet the highest standards, offering a cutting-edge environment not seen elsewhere in our region.”

Story continues below advertisement

For more information on the Campus of Care project, visit the hospital’s website.