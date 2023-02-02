Campbellford Memorial Hospital receives $13M for infrastructure upgrades, resource supports

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing $13 million for infrastructure upgrades and other supports for the aging Campbellford Memorial Hospital in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

On Thursday morning at the hospital, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini announced the funding for a number of projects for the hospital which marks its 70th anniversary this year.

He said the funding was among the largest in the hospital’s history and that he has made as an MPP.

Among the major projects will be more than $9.6M allocated for a new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air condition) system and generator.

Other funding allocations include:

$1,874,929 for reimbursements of the hospital’s COVID-related capital expenses

$771,797 in incremental operating funding to support increased pressures related to COVID-19

Up to $600,000 in one-time funding to support CMH’s in-year financial and operating pressures

$163,000 for pandemic prevention and containment

$81,132 through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund

$46,884 in health human resources funding

“This incredible announcement today really speaks to the work that has been done here in this community,” Piccini said at the press conference.

He noted that while hospital officials continue to lobby and make “exciting progress” for its new Campus of Care project in Campbellford, the existing hospital’s needs can’t be ignored.

The Campus of Care proposes multiple health-care services along with housing options and long-term care home beds in one location. Last fall resident Jim Curle donated 48 acres of land for the project. Eleven area mayors have also endorsed the project.

“It’s important to recognize and not to leave behind all of you in this facility as we look towards that exciting new campus,” said Piccini. “We need to make those investments today. This team and all of you have rightly and squarely focused on the needs that ensure high-quality patient care.

“And I’m grateful you’ve done that and working with the Ministry we can make the funding investments that are necessary to support this community.”

The hospital notes the existing HVAC system is at least 30 years old. Hospital interim president and CEO Eric Hanna noted the nearly $7 million in work will include replacing air handling units, improving ductwork, air filtration and ventilation systems, as well as upgrading the air distribution system and installing an automated building control system.

“This wing, for example, there’s no fresh air,” he said during the press conference. “(The HVAC) hasn’t worked here for 15 years. These are administrative areas. The concern was it wasn’t working in some of the patient areas either.”

The current backup generator is considered near end of life. Hanna says the electrical system needs to be upgraded as it’s also outdated with current generators.

“This investment will allow us to purchase a new, state-of-the-art generator, as well as upgrade our emergency power distribution, to ensure that when the power goes out, our ability to provide high-quality patient care is not impeded,” he said.

Hospital board chair Kevin Huestis also thanked Piccini for the investments, noting more recent upgrades including a new nurse-call system, kitchen and cafeteria renovations, refresh of the inpatient unit, and CMH Foundation-funded state of the art diagnostic equipment such as a bladder scanner and a digital slit lamp.

Following an on-site survey in December 2022, Accreditation Canada awarded the hospital with exemplary standing — the highest level of designation.

“We are very proud of this accomplishment — from top to bottom they noticed excellence in every department,” he said.