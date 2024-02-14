Guelph school boards change PA Day dates ahead of solar eclipse in April

Send this page to someone via email

Two school boards in Guelph are switching PA Days ahead of April’s solar eclipse.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Upper Grand District School Board and Wellington Catholic District School Board said they’ve decided to move a PA Day to April 8 from April 19.

They said the move is in relation to the potential safety and supervision concerns of the eclipse.

Michael Glazier, Wellington Catholic District School Board’s director of education, said the safety and well-being of their students is their top priority.

“After reviewing the timing of this event, which will peak at the time of dismissal and while students are traveling home, and considering the potential risks to students and level of supervision of children at that time, the decision was made to move the April Professional Activity Day,” Glazier said.

The Ministry of Education and Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health were also consulted before the decision was made.

The school boards add that they’re hopeful this helps families and staff make arrangements for alternate plans.