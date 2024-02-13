Saskatchewan government not willing to continue negotiations: Teacher’s union

The Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation (STF) is reinstating sanctions after the latest round of contract negotiations reached an impasse on Tuesday evening.

According to an STF news release, the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) was scheduled to resume negotiations at 5:30 p.m. The federation was told Tuesday afternoon that the provincial government would not be returning to continue negotiations.

The union said an impasse has been reached and sanctions will be reinstated starting Friday, Feb. 16.

This comes after the STF said it would suspend all job action on Feb. 7 after it was announced the union and the provincial government announced it would resume contract negotiations.

The two sides were scheduled to meet on Monday, Feb. 12 in Saskatoon for two days of negotiations. However, the STF said the provincial government didn’t show up at the bargaining table until Monday afternoon instead of the morning as previously agreed.

“The Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee promised a renewed mandate when it came back to the bargaining table, but it was readily apparent that the mandate was extremely limited. They

immediately began stalling tactics that undermined good faith negotiations,” said STF president Samantha Becotte in Tuesday’s news release.

Becotte continued to say the STF is willing to negotiate with the provincial government as soon as the GTBC has a legitimate mandate.

“When will the (Saskatchewan Party) government listen to what parents, students and teachers have been telling them through provincewide job action and over 50,000 calls, letters and emails? It is clear that school boards require proper, sustainable funding to meet the diversity of needs in classrooms across the province. By working together, we can ensure students receive the education and supports they need to fulfill their potential,” the news release read.

Teachers and the provincial government have been butting heads over a new contract agreement, with one of the main sticking points over classroom size and complexity.

— with files from Andrew Benson, Global News.