Lethbridge organizations spreading goodwill during Random Acts of Kindness Week

Students and staff at Children of St. Martha School are sharing the love.

On Tuesday morning, special heart art was displayed at the school and attached to the fence in an effort to spread a little bit of kindness.

Anyone can take a piece of art. Staff with the school say the initiative helps teach students about kindness and compassion.

“And knowing that it’s not always easy and there is difficulties in life and taking the time to make something that’s going to make somebody’s day,” said Shalyn Amonson, a Grade 5/6 teacher.

The school is also taking part in the Blankets of Hope initiative, which will see them distribute 240 blankets with personalized notes of kindness attached.

“We’ve had students who really are hopeful that we can give these blankets to not just random community members who need our help, but even people they know that are no longer part of their lives,” said kindergarten teacher Laurie McIntosh.

Speaking of kindness, staff with Volunteer Lethbridge offered up Timbits to students at Lethbridge College on Monday as part of Kindness Week while also handing out posters.

“Just kind of promoting ourselves to local businesses and trying to spread the word about kindness,” said operations coordinator Noah Bay.

The non-profit also recently installed a new addition to its website, which is helping connect volunteers to opportunities.

“We have over 120 opportunities from over 75 members,” said Jaixann Persigas, junior volunteer with Volunteer Lethbridge.

Back in 2021, Canada was the first country in the world to pass the Kindness Week Act which helps promote the health and well-being of Canadians by encouraging acts of kindness, volunteering and charitable giving.