Video link
Headline link
Sports

Legendary Bombers QB Ken Ploen dead at 88

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 6:05 pm
1 min read
One of the greatest Winnipeg Blue Bombers of all-time has died.

Ken Ploen, who played quarterback for the Bombers from 1957-1967, has passed away at the age of 88.

Ploen led the Bombers to six Grey Cup games in his time with Winnipeg, winning four of them (1958, 1959, 1961, 1962).

“Ken Ploen was the face of the Blue Bombers for years and then became a part of the fabric of this community following his playing days,” said Winnipeg Football Club President & CEO Wade Miller in a statement Tuesday. “He was a four-time Grey Cup champion as a player and a great ambassador for our franchise and our city.

The 1961 win was perhaps his most memorable victory, as he scored the game-winning touchdown in OT in a 21-14 win over Hamilton and was named the game’s MVP.

He was also a three-time West Division All-Star and a CFL All-Star in 1965.

Ploen was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1975. He also received the Order of Manitoba in 2007.

He was also an accomplished college football player with the University of Iowa, winning Rose Bowl MVP in 1957/

 

