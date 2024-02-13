Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Education

Toronto-area school board set to end classes early for solar eclipse

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 6:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'DCDSB and boards across GTA move PA day amid solar eclipse concerns'
DCDSB and boards across GTA move PA day amid solar eclipse concerns
RELATED: Durham Catholic District School Board is one of several across the GTA calling for a PA day due to the upcoming solar eclipse that's expected to coincide with dismissal times. However experts say, they hope the learning opportunity isn't missed. Lexy Benedict reports.
A Toronto-area school board has joined a growing list of education bodies set to change their schedule this spring to accommodate the solar eclipse.

The York District School Board announced Tuesday it would dismiss students early in April to avoid classes ending while the solar eclipse is in full effect.

A statement from the school board said the solar eclipse is expected to block the sunlight in some areas between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 8, during which time schools normally let students out for the day.

“We have heard concerns regarding the potential for students being outside and inadvertently looking at the sun, which may cause serious health problems, such as loss of eyesight,” the school board said.

“We have also heard concerns of traffic and students walking home during peak darkness.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Government of Canada warned looking at the sun during an eclipse can have serious consequences.

As a result, schools will be dismissed early on April 8, the board said. Parents were told individual schools would communicate the precise closing time and that activities would be cancelled during the afternoon.

Many other boards have made similar arrangements, with some moving professional activities days — when students are not in class — to close schools on the day of the eclipse.

