Toronto-area school board set to end classes early for solar eclipse

A Toronto-area school board has joined a growing list of education bodies set to change their schedule this spring to accommodate the solar eclipse.

The York District School Board announced Tuesday it would dismiss students early in April to avoid classes ending while the solar eclipse is in full effect.

A statement from the school board said the solar eclipse is expected to block the sunlight in some areas between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 8, during which time schools normally let students out for the day.

“We have heard concerns regarding the potential for students being outside and inadvertently looking at the sun, which may cause serious health problems, such as loss of eyesight,” the school board said.

“We have also heard concerns of traffic and students walking home during peak darkness.”

The Government of Canada warned looking at the sun during an eclipse can have serious consequences.

As a result, schools will be dismissed early on April 8, the board said. Parents were told individual schools would communicate the precise closing time and that activities would be cancelled during the afternoon.

Many other boards have made similar arrangements, with some moving professional activities days — when students are not in class — to close schools on the day of the eclipse.