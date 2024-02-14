New U of G scholarships aim to attract those looking to pursue an agri-food career

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph has received a large donation from one of its alumni.

Andy Wilder donated $2 million that will go towards the creation of three new scholarships.

The university is hoping the scholarships will attract Canadian and international students to the Ontario Agricultural College (OAC) who want to pursue a career in the Canadian agri-food sector.

“This scholarship will help the university globalize the campus and foster global perspectives in our classrooms,” said John Cranfield, acting dean of OAC, in a statement.

“Attracting great students looking to expand their horizons from around the world is critical to a healthy Canadian agri-food system.”

There will be one Wilder Family Leadership Scholarship of $80,000 that will go to an undergraduate student who has significant leadership experiences.

There are also two Wilder Family Scholarships of $40,000 each, and two $15,000 Wilder Family Graduate Scholarships that will go to international students pursuing a course-based master’s degree.

Wilder is a graduate of the agri-food program and said the OAC is equipped to develop the collaborative leaders needed to solve today’s challenges.

“I hope these scholarships attract the best and brightest students to choose a fulfilling career in agriculture.”