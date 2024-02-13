RCMP investigating Red Earth Cree Nation death, potential hit and run

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Carrot River RCMP said it is investigating a potential hit and run after a man was found dead on Red Earth Cree Nation.

Officers said they found the 31-year-old man on Highway 163. A preliminary investigation suggested he was hit by a vehicle but it didn’t remain at the scene.

Carrot River RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are still investigating.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Anyone with information should contact Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

0:55 RCMP respond to highway collision involving pedestrian near Warman, Sask.