Canada

RCMP investigating Red Earth Cree Nation death, potential hit and run

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 5:33 pm
1 min read
Carrot River RCMP officers said they found the 31-year-old man on Highway #163 on Monday. Investigation showed he may have been hit by a vehicle before he died. View image in full screen
Carrot River RCMP officers said they found the 31-year-old man on Highway #163 on Monday. Investigation showed he may have been hit by a vehicle before he died. DD
Carrot River RCMP said it is investigating a potential hit and run after a man was found dead on Red Earth Cree Nation.

Officers said they found the 31-year-old man on Highway 163. A preliminary investigation suggested he was hit by a vehicle but it didn’t remain at the scene.

Carrot River RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are still investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

RCMP respond to highway collision involving pedestrian near Warman, Sask.
