Health

Floods and fires: Climate change brings health risks, finds B.C. report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2024 6:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Coastal Health report examines health risks linked to climate change'
Vancouver Coastal Health report examines health risks linked to climate change
A new report from Vancouver Coastal Health delves into the impacts of climate change on local populations. Medical health officer Dr. Michael Schwandt explains some of the research in a Tues. Feb. 13, 2024, press conference.
Vancouver Coastal Health’s chief medical health officer says every community within her region is at risk of harm because of the changing climate.

Dr. Patricia Daly says those risks from climate extremes are different in each community under the authority which encompasses 1.25 million people, depending on geography and demographics.

In her first report since the COVID-19 pandemic, Daly says climate change presents a range of health risks including extreme heat, wildfire smoke, flooding and droughts.

Click to play video: 'Climate change could devastate B.C. ski hills as early as 2050 scientists say'
Climate change could devastate B.C. ski hills as early as 2050 scientists say
Among her 17 recommendations are calls for municipal and provincial building codes to be updated with rental standards that require cooling features and improvements to indoor air quality levels to mitigate wildfire smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

Daly says there needs to be better support for older adults and people with disabilities during extreme heat events.

A report from the BC Coroners Service after the June 2021 heat dome event in the province said more than 600 people died due to the record-setting temperatures, and it made several recommendations on how to counter another such disaster.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

