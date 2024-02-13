Menu

Video link
Headline link
Environment

‘Environmental hazards’: Pitt Meadows, Transport Canada crack down on abandoned boats

By Christopher Harcourt Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 5:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Funding denied for abandoned vessel clean-up in Pitt Meadows'
Funding denied for abandoned vessel clean-up in Pitt Meadows
Environmental groups say they're disappointed after the province rejected their funding request to clean up derelict vessels in Pitt Meadows. As Global's Troy Charles reports, there are concerns the sunken boats could be leaking fuel into the Alouette River. – Jul 27, 2023
Sunken and abandoned boats will soon be removed on the Alouette River in Pitt Meadows.

The City of Pitt Meadows and Transport Canada will remove the vessels between Silver Bridge and Pitt Meadows Marina between Feb. 23 and 29.

Pitt Meadows chief administrative officer Mark Roberts said wrecked and abandoned boats fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

“We are appreciative that Transport Canada has heard our concerns and is taking action to remove these boats and structures,” he said in a Tuesday news release.

Click to play video: 'Calls grow to do more to clean up B.C.’s coast of derelict vessels'
Calls grow to do more to clean up B.C.’s coast of derelict vessels

Under federal law is it illegal to abandon a boat. In the release, Transport Canada said it will try to find the vessel owners and hold them accountable.

Parking restrictions will be in effect and residents will have limited access to the river and nearby trails during the removal period.

“Through the Navigation Protection Program, we are taking action against safety and environmental hazards,” Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said in the release.

According to the Georgia Strait Alliance, abandoned boats can leak an contaminants into the water, such as oil, fuels, paints, batteries, fiberglass, plastics and other toxins.

Click to play video: 'VPD cracks down on derelict and abandoned boats in False Creek'
VPD cracks down on derelict and abandoned boats in False Creek

In 2023, two private groups were denied provincial Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative funds to remove eight to 10 derelict items from the Alouette River.

“Given the limit on available funding and need to complete the project deliverables in 2023, not all the applicants were successful,” the B.C. Ministry of Environment said at the time.

The City of Pitt Meadows and Transport Canada, meanwhile, are requesting anchored boats be removed while the operation is occurring this month.

 

