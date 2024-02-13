‘Environmental hazards’: Pitt Meadows, Transport Canada crack down on abandoned boats

Send this page to someone via email

Sunken and abandoned boats will soon be removed on the Alouette River in Pitt Meadows.

The City of Pitt Meadows and Transport Canada will remove the vessels between Silver Bridge and Pitt Meadows Marina between Feb. 23 and 29.

Pitt Meadows chief administrative officer Mark Roberts said wrecked and abandoned boats fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

“We are appreciative that Transport Canada has heard our concerns and is taking action to remove these boats and structures,” he said in a Tuesday news release.

1:58 Calls grow to do more to clean up B.C.’s coast of derelict vessels

Under federal law is it illegal to abandon a boat. In the release, Transport Canada said it will try to find the vessel owners and hold them accountable.

Story continues below advertisement

Parking restrictions will be in effect and residents will have limited access to the river and nearby trails during the removal period.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Through the Navigation Protection Program, we are taking action against safety and environmental hazards,” Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said in the release.

According to the Georgia Strait Alliance, abandoned boats can leak an contaminants into the water, such as oil, fuels, paints, batteries, fiberglass, plastics and other toxins.

2:17 VPD cracks down on derelict and abandoned boats in False Creek

In 2023, two private groups were denied provincial Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative funds to remove eight to 10 derelict items from the Alouette River.

“Given the limit on available funding and need to complete the project deliverables in 2023, not all the applicants were successful,” the B.C. Ministry of Environment said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Pitt Meadows and Transport Canada, meanwhile, are requesting anchored boats be removed while the operation is occurring this month.