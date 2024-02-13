Manitoba Hydro announces departure of president, introduces new interim CEO

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro has announced the departure of its president and a new interim CEO has been introduced.

Jay Grewal, who held the position for five years, now passes the reigns to Hal Turner, who will lead the crown corp until a new president and CEO is selected.

“One of the board’s most important responsibilities is to ensure we have the leadership in place to successfully guide Manitoba Hydro into the future and keep life affordable for Manitobans,” said Manitoba Hydro-Electric board chair Ben Graham.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Jay Grewal for her contribution to the utility. She helped steer Hydro through a global pandemic and other significant changes.”

Graham said the board will begin a comprehensive internal and external search for a new president and CEO immediately. The Canadian consulting firm MNP will assist the corporation in the search.