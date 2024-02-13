Menu

Canada

Manitoba Hydro announces departure of president, introduces new interim CEO

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
On Tuesday, Manitoba Finance Minister Adrien Sala insisted that the province remain focused on keeping the Crown corporation public, but wouldn't comment on the future of hydro energy generation.
Manitoba Hydro has announced the departure of its president and a new interim CEO has been introduced.

Jay Grewal, who held the position for five years, now passes the reigns to Hal Turner, who will lead the crown corp until a new president and CEO is selected.

“One of the board’s most important responsibilities is to ensure we have the leadership in place to successfully guide Manitoba Hydro into the future and keep life affordable for Manitobans,” said Manitoba Hydro-Electric board chair Ben Graham.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Jay Grewal for her contribution to the utility. She helped steer Hydro through a global pandemic and other significant changes.”

Graham said the board will begin a comprehensive internal and external search for a new president and CEO immediately. The Canadian consulting firm MNP will assist the corporation in the search.

