Trent University unveils crest for Gidigaa Migizi College named after late professor

A spotted eagle will adorn Trent University’s Gidigaa Migizi College when it opens in three years time to honour the longtime professor in Peterborough, Ont.

During the weekend’s 48th annual Elders and Traditional Peoples Gathering in Peterborough, the university unveiled the new crest and colours for Gidigaa Migizi, Trent’s sixth college, which will be named in honour of the elder, alumnus and former assistant professor whose English name was Doug Williams.

Migizi was one of the first graduates of Trent’s Native Studies (now Indigenous Studies) program in 1972. He eventually became a faculty member focusing on Indigenous peoples education, policies and academic programs.

He died at age 81 in July 2022.

Relying on a woodland art style, First Nations artist Jared Tait designed the spotted eagle crest, acknowledging Gidigaa Migizi means “spotted eagle” in Anishinaabemowin and honouring his colours of deep blue, green and turquoise. Migizi grew up in nearby Curve Lake First Nation.

The crest also features a pike, representing Migizi’s clan Maashginoozhe. Trent says Tait also added a human profile within the spotted eagle to symbolize ancestral connections, while a portal, an element in First Nations art, represents the link to culture and tradition.

View image in full screen Trent University’s sixth college will be named after Gidigaa Migizi (Doug Williams), a former professor. The college is expected open in 2028. Trent University

The university worked with the Elders and Traditional Knowledge Keepers Council to ensure the college name and crest honoured Migizi’s impact and the treaty and traditional land Trent University sits on.

“The unveiling of the Gidigaa Migizi College crest, a masterful creation by First Nations artist Jared Tait, marks a significant addition to Trent’s vibrant colleges,” stated Marilyn Burns, Trent’s vice-president of communications and enrollment.

View image in full screen Trent University executives, members of Doug Williams-ban family, and other event participants after the Gidigaa Migizi College scarf ceremony. Trent University photo

“This new emblem is rich in symbolism and deeply connected to the legacy of Gidigaa Migizi, the namesake for our sixth college. It reinforces the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic learning environment that especially recognizes the First Nations of this territory and the complexities of our shared history.”

Jack Hoggarth, chair of Anishinaabe Knowledge and assistant professor from the Chanie Wenjack School for Indigenous Studies at Trent, praised Tait for the project.

“An important aspect of selecting Jared Tait for this crest was solidifying that his creative vision aligned with the college’s foundational values and embodied the Anishinaabeg’s rich traditions,” Hoggarth said. “This choice reflects a thoughtful consideration of how art can perpetuate language and culture, ensuring the crest of Gidigaa Migizi College will be a meaningful tribute honouring its namesake and the broader mission of Trent University.”

The college will feature 700 new beds for first-year students, along with classrooms and offices and more. The college is being built on the east bank of Trent’s Symons campus and is expected to open in 2028. As part of Trent’s college traditions, a special scarf featuring the new crest was created and presented to the elders and members of Doug Williams-ban’ family at the unveiling.

“This symbolic gesture honours them as the first members of the new college,” the university stated.