Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took intimate images of man in custody: police watchdog

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 12:46 pm
1 min read
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating whether an on-duty RCMP officer in New Brunswick took intimate images of a man who was in custody. . View image in full screen
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating whether an on-duty RCMP officer in New Brunswick took intimate images of a man who was in custody. . File/ Global News
The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating whether an on-duty RCMP officer in New Brunswick took intimate images of a man who was in custody.

In a release sent Tuesday, SiRT says it was contacted by the Sussex detachment on Jan. 29. The incident is alleged to have taken place in April 2023.

“As part of an internal investigation on another matter, it came to the RCMP’s attention that an officer may have taken and shared intimate photographs or video of a male in custody without his knowledge,” SiRT wrote.

SiRT, which is an independent watchdog, has now assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The team is under the direction of an independent civilian director, and investigates all serious matters, including death or serious injury, that arise from the actions of police officers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

