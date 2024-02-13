Kitchener man faces murder charge in stabbing death of Laurier student

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a university student from Toronto last September, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say that Imre Czinczki was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Deron Cammilus on Sept. 22, 2023.

Deputy Chief Jen Davis told reporters on Tuesday that Cammilus was having a night out with friends in Uptown Waterloo when he was killed while playing peacemaker.

“Ultimately, the night would end in tragedy. A group of people had gathered on the sidewalk near King Street and Bridgeport Road when an altercation broke out between individuals in the crowd,” she said.

“During this altercation, Mr. Camillus was attempting to defend his friend when he was fatally stabbed.”

Davis said that Camillus was a Scarborough native but was a second-year student at Laurier who had plans to open his own business one day.

Police took someone into custody at the time of the incident but that person was soon released as officers looked for other suspects.

A couple of weeks later, police released pictures of men they were looking to identify in connection with the case.

Davis told reporters that there were no further charges to be expected in the case.

“There will not be any other arrests in connection with that,” she said. “So, no, we’re not looking for any other suspects.