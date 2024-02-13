Man dead after shooting in Pinaymootang: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man is dead after a Monday night shooting at Pinaymootang First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to the scene around 11:50 p.m. and found a man unresponsive outside a home. He was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating with the help of RCMP forensic identification and major crime services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-2682 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.