Crime

Tracking device found on Range Rovers at Yorkdale Mall, suspect charged

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
Yorkdale Mall in Toronto. View image in full screen
Yorkdale Mall in Toronto. File photo
Toronto police say a man is facing charges after allegedly putting tracking devices on two vehicles in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot.

On Saturday, police said a concerned citizen reported to mall security that the accused was “kneeling down beside a parked Range Rover Sport vehicle before walking away.”

Mall security then called Toronto police who went to the mall and found a tracking device on the Range Rover, police said.

Investigators also found that another tracking device was found on a separate vehicle with the same make and model as the first one.

Trending Now

A man was arrested on Yorkdale Mall property and a gun was also found.

Police said a 26-year-old man from Montreal is facing several charges including criminal harassment, failing to comply with a probation order and multiple firearm-related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

