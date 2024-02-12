Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man crashes dirt bike after Campbell River weapons call, watchdog investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 7:14 pm
1 min read
An IIO investigator and an RCMP officer are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
An IIO investigator and an RCMP officer are seen in this undated file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has been notified after a man was hurt in a dirt bike crash following a police response in Campbell River.

In a media release, Campbell River RCMP said police were called to a local home shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, where a man was allegedly shooting a shotgun in a driveway.

Click to play video: 'IIO called to fatal police shooting after reported threats at Abbotsford hospital'
IIO called to fatal police shooting after reported threats at Abbotsford hospital

Police were also advised the man might have a knife and had allegedly cut someone.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties set up a perimeter around the home and notified an emergency response team, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the man left the property on a dirt bike, according to police. Officers followed and found the bike crashed and the man suffering from injuries.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners'
B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners

The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all interactions with police resulting in serious injury or death regardless of allegations of police wrongdoing, is now reviewing Mounties’ actions, RCMP said.

The RCMP is concurrently reviewing the man’s actions.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices