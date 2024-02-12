Man crashes dirt bike after Campbell River weapons call, watchdog investigating

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has been notified after a man was hurt in a dirt bike crash following a police response in Campbell River.
In a media release, Campbell River RCMP said police were called to a local home shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, where a man was allegedly shooting a shotgun in a driveway.
Police were also advised the man might have a knife and had allegedly cut someone.
Mounties set up a perimeter around the home and notified an emergency response team, police said.
Shortly before 2 a.m., the man left the property on a dirt bike, according to police. Officers followed and found the bike crashed and the man suffering from injuries.
The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all interactions with police resulting in serious injury or death regardless of allegations of police wrongdoing, is now reviewing Mounties’ actions, RCMP said.
The RCMP is concurrently reviewing the man’s actions.
Comments