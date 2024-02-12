Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gunfire erupts in broad daylight in Montreal North, suspects sought

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Calls were made to 911 around 1:15 p.m. about a possible shooting near the corner of Prieur Street and du Parc-Georges Avenue in Montreal North. View image in full screen
Calls were made to 911 around 1:15 p.m. about a possible shooting near the corner of Prieur Street and du Parc-Georges Avenue in Montreal North. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police are searching for suspects after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the city’s north end early Monday afternoon.

Calls were made to 911 around 1:15 p.m. about a possible shooting near the corner of Prieur Street and du Parc-Georges Avenue in Montreal North.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the suspects had already fled by the time officers arrived at the scene, which is a block away from a local park.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Multiple shell casings were found and a security perimeter was set up in the area.

No arrests have been made and no victims have been located.

At 3:15 p.m., Dubuc said police found a car that appears to have been impacted by gunfire and was likely involved in the same shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was found about two kilometres from the scene at the intersection of Pie-IX and Industriel boulevards.

Click to play video: 'Feds invest $121M to combat auto theft and gun violence in Ontario'
Feds invest $121M to combat auto theft and gun violence in Ontario
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices