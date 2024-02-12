Gunfire erupts in broad daylight in Montreal North, suspects sought

See more sharing options

Montreal police are searching for suspects after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the city’s north end early Monday afternoon.

Calls were made to 911 around 1:15 p.m. about a possible shooting near the corner of Prieur Street and du Parc-Georges Avenue in Montreal North.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the suspects had already fled by the time officers arrived at the scene, which is a block away from a local park.

Multiple shell casings were found and a security perimeter was set up in the area.

No arrests have been made and no victims have been located.

At 3:15 p.m., Dubuc said police found a car that appears to have been impacted by gunfire and was likely involved in the same shooting.

The vehicle was found about two kilometres from the scene at the intersection of Pie-IX and Industriel boulevards.