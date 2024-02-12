Menu

Crime

Cell phone left at scene of Pokemon card theft: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say one of the suspects in the theft of Pokemon cards dropped their cell phone as they were getting away. View image in full screen
Guelph police say one of the suspects in the theft of Pokemon cards dropped their cell phone as they were getting away. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A cell phone may lead to the suspects involved in a theft at a business.

Guelph police were called to a store on Stone Road West on Friday night.

Investigators say a man and a woman were seen inside the store taking several boxes of Pokemon trading cards and putting them into shopping bags. They say both left the store without paying for it and ran towards a vehicle.

A store employee followed them to their car. That’s when one of them dropped their cell phone on the ground before driving off.

The value of the Pokemon cards is around $600.

Investigators say the suspects were in their 20s and had medium builds.

Trending Now

The male had black hair with beard and pierced right nostril and wore a white tank top, white jacket, black Chanel hat and jeans.

The woman was wearing a blue winter jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7431 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

