February 17 – Take Action Results

Business Owners and CEOs — are you happy with your income and the amount of time spent working in your business? Facing questions about the success of your team? Unless you can honestly answer “YES” – tune in to Talk To The Experts this Saturday, February 17th at 10:00AM. Learn tips and techniques to help escape overwhelm in your business and grow revenue and profits. With decades of real-world experience, Wayne Fredin is a retired Army officer, corporate executive, business owner, author and speaker. Learn more at TakeActionResults.com.