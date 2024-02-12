Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2 bodies recovered from rubble after Western Quebec house fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen in Montreal. View image in full screen
Provincial police are confirming the deaths of two people in a house fire on Sunday in Western Quebec. Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police say two people died in a house fire on Sunday in Western Quebec.

Authorities found the two bodies in the rubble of the home in Bowman, Que., a small municipality about 55 kilometres north of Ottawa, in the Outaouais region.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. on Sunday and three people were able to escape the home.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It took local firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.

Sgt. Marythé Bolduc says autopsies will be performed to identify the two victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Fatal e-bike battery fire lawsuit launched by widow'
Fatal e-bike battery fire lawsuit launched by widow
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices