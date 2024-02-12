Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2024 12:05 pm
1 min read
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 121.13 points at 21,130.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 135.28 points at 38,806.97. The S&P 500 index was up 10.84 points at 5,037.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.88 points at 16,041.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.39 cents US compared with 74.31 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down 12 cents at US$76.72 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.82 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$12.80 at US$2,025.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.70 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

