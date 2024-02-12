Winnipeg police to speak on weekend armed and barricaded incident

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police will be speaking to the media Monday regarding what they said was an armed and barricaded incident over the weekend.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to an incident involving a woman being held against her will at an apartment building in the 200 block of College Avenue on Saturday. Officials said the apartment suite contained several occupants and firearms. The woman and several occupants were safely removed but additional occupants remain inside, armed and refusing to exit.

Police said a standoff occurred where a suspect in the suite discharged a firearm and struck three officers. The injuries to the officers, officials noted, were non-life-threatening.

Two men in their 40s were arrested and taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Police will be holding a media conference Monday at 12:30 p.m.