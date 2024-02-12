Cambridge G1 driver’s car impounded after doing almost 100 km/h over limit: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Cambridge will be without their cars and licences for the next month after vehicles were recently busted at high speeds on southern Ontario highways.

Ontario provincial police announced the incidents in a recent pair of posts on X, formerly Twitter, with the more recent incident involving a charge against a 21-year-old man who was a G1 driver.

Early Monday, police said a driver was stopped on Highway 85 in Waterloo travelling 186 km/h in a 90km/h zone.

On Sunday, OPP also announced that a driver had been clocked driving 163 km/h on Highway 400.

Police say a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old man have been charged with stunt driving, their vehicles will be impounded for 14 days and their licences will also be suspended for 30 days.