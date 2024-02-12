Manitoba replacing General Educational Development (GED) tests

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is replacing General Educational Development (GED) tests with the Canadian Adult Education Credential (CAEC).

GED tests will be discontinued in Canada starting May 3 this year, Advanced Education and Training Minister Renée Cable said, adding that CAEC testing is expected to start in Manitoba in June.

CAEC tests will be digital with a paper option, and will include new content with diverse cultures and Indigenous perspectives, the government said. It will evaluate the same subjects as the GED, including English, French, math, social studies and science, and can be taken in English or French, the province said. It will cost $75.

The government says successful test-takers will get their high school equivalency certificate.

The province’s CAEC testing locations and schedule will be posted on the Adult Learning and Literacy website as soon as they are available, Cable said.

Manitobans who have passed some GED tests can have those go toward their CAEC for up to three years, the minister said. She added that employers can recognize both the tests as equivalent certificates.