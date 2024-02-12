Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Manitoba replacing General Educational Development (GED) tests

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
Books are piled onto a desk in an empty classroom at a high school View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is replacing the General Educational Development tests with the Canadian Adult Education Credential. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is replacing General Educational Development (GED) tests with the Canadian Adult Education Credential (CAEC).

GED tests will be discontinued in Canada starting May 3 this year, Advanced Education and Training Minister Renée Cable said, adding that CAEC testing is expected to start in Manitoba in June.

CAEC tests will be digital with a paper option, and will include new content with diverse cultures and Indigenous perspectives, the government said. It will evaluate the same subjects as the GED, including English, French, math, social studies and science, and can be taken in English or French, the province said. It will cost $75.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The government says successful test-takers will get their high school equivalency certificate.

The province’s CAEC testing locations and schedule will be posted on the Adult Learning and Literacy website as soon as they are available, Cable said.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitobans who have passed some GED tests can have those go toward their CAEC for up to three years, the minister said. She added that employers can recognize both the tests as equivalent certificates.

Click to play video: 'Concern, confusion for Manitoba student body reacting to federal cap on international students'
Concern, confusion for Manitoba student body reacting to federal cap on international students
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices