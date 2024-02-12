Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police probe break-in at Foodland grocery store in Millbrook

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 9:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police probe break-in at Foodland store in Millbrook'
Peterborough police probe break-in at Foodland store in Millbrook
Peterborough police are investigating a break-in at the Foodland store in Millbrook early Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Grocery shoppers in Millbrook, Ont., started their Saturday in dismay after a reported break-in at a Foodland store.

The store on Centre Street in the village shut down operations as the Peterborough police investigated the scene in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say around 5:40 a.m., officers received a call from an employee who arrived at work and who reported the break and enter.

Based on their early investigation, police believe the break-in happened sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. on Saturday.

“There was extensive damage to the store with cigarettes reported stolen,” police stated Monday.

The store reopened on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices