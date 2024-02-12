Peterborough police probe break-in at Foodland grocery store in Millbrook

Send this page to someone via email

Grocery shoppers in Millbrook, Ont., started their Saturday in dismay after a reported break-in at a Foodland store.

The store on Centre Street in the village shut down operations as the Peterborough police investigated the scene in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police say around 5:40 a.m., officers received a call from an employee who arrived at work and who reported the break and enter.

Based on their early investigation, police believe the break-in happened sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. on Saturday.

“There was extensive damage to the store with cigarettes reported stolen,” police stated Monday.

The store reopened on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

