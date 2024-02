See more sharing options

London, Ont., fire crews say police are investigating an early morning blaze.

The London Fire Department tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday an early morning fire at a newly constructed building located in the 200 block of Colborne Street.

The blaze has been deemed suspicious. Damage is pegged at $25,000. Fire inspectors and police are investigating.