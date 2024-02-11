Leafs’ Rielly offered in-person hearing by NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing by the NHL Department of Safety.
A date and time for the hearing has yet to be determined.
The hearing comes as a result of Rielly cross-checking Ottawa forward Ridly Greig in the Senators’ 5-3 win over the Leafs on Saturday night.
The incident occurred at 19:54 of the third period after Greig’s empty-net goal. Greig jet down the ice for a loose puck and fired a slap shot into the net.
As Greig circled back up the ice by the boards, Rielly cross-checked him in the face. Greig stayed down for a bit as a scuffle took place between both sides.
Rielly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.
