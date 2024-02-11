Police in Hamilton, Ont., investigate homicide, search begins for victim’s son

Police said Sunday they are investigating the death of a man in Upper Stoney Creek. The suspect has been identified as the victim’s son.
Hamilton Police say they were called to a home near the intersection of Mud Street and Trafalgar Drive at 7:42 p.m. Saturday evening.
Once on scene, first responders say they found a 56-year-old man with severe injuries. The victim was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Witnesses within the home have told investigators the suspect fled in a dark-coloured SUV immediately after the altercation.
The deceased has been identified as Kuldip Singh, and police say they are searching for the suspect.
Police also said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, as “the weapon used has not been recovered.”
An official with Hamilton police said the suspect is “known to police.”
Officers are appealing for witnesses and video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843.
