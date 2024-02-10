Menu

Fire

Suspicious fire at thrift store in Duncan, B.C. caught on video

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 9:53 pm
1 min read
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating a fire that destroyed a thrift store in downtown Duncan. Beyond the suspicious circumstances, residents say they've lost a place where they could get affordable clothes and household items. Paul Johnson reports.
A building that has been home to multiple businesses in Duncan, B.C., was completely engulfed in flames in early Saturday.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said a call came in around 1 a.m. about a structure fire on York Street.

The fire is considered suspicious and a criminal investigation has been launched.

One of the businesses at the building is the Good Neighbours Thrift Store. It was completely destroyed in the fire.

A bystander captured some of the aggressive flames on video. Fire is seen shooting from all windows and openings in the front of the thrift store.

A regular customer who frequents the thrift store said he is in shock.

Story continues below advertisement

“I come here every second day to buy books, materials for the house … I’ve donated tons of stuff,” Shane Tansley said. “It is a terrible loss for the community. It is really disconcerting and it looks to be a total loss.”

The Vancouver Island District RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Municipality of North Cowichan’s fire inspector are also investigating.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522.

