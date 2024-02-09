Innovative supportive housing building officially open in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A much-anticipated supportive housing program, and one that organizers say is different than any other in the South Okanagan, has officially opened in Penticton, B.C.

ASK Wellness Society and Oonakane Friendship Centre, in partnership with the City of Penticton and the provincial government, opened Snp̓aʔx̌tantn, also known as Healing House, along Skaha Lake Rd.

“It amazes me how you got to where you’re at today, this amazing structure,” said Penticton Indian Band chief Greg Gabriel.

“In my experience there had to be a lot of challenges, a lot of obstacles, bureaucracies you had to get through. But you persevered, you were determined to get the job done. And you will, I have no doubt, change the path and many lives that come into this facility.”

The program has been running since the summer of last year, and the first participants moved into the building back in August.

On Friday, though, many local officials and community members gathered to celebrate the achievement.

The large crowd included Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, city council members, and Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell.

“When all of those pieces come together then we get a beautiful picture of recovery,” said Bloomfield. “It’s good to be here and to see this happen.”

The provincial government, through BC Housing, provided approximately $15.9 million to the project and will provide around $1.8 million for operations costs yearly.

“This facility here is a set of stable homes with peer recovery support, connections to those health and wellness services, life skills, employment and educational opportunity… it really is a powerful package of support,” said Russell.

“It’s our hope that this building will help give residents the foundation they need to move forward in their lives as the stories that we’ve already heard.”

The centre is recovery-focused supportive housing with 54 affordable and accessible units.

Snp̓aʔx̌tantn also uses Indigenous-focused methods to help people of all backgrounds navigate their journeys to live substance-free.

“One of the things that we had noted as an organization, as we had grown so much was the people that we were working with and trying to help, it was so clear that Indigenous People were so disproportionately represented,” said ASK Wellness Society executive director Bob Hughes.

“What was so clear was that we needed to have an open environment for people to feel that this is their home and there was opportunity, and we need to put words into action.

Thirty-six units are currently occupied, and the program has already seen successes.

Indigenous people are being prioritized for any open spots.