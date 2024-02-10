Knights defeat Windsor Spitfires 5-1 as London honours the memory of Logan Hunter

Send this page to someone via email

Easton Cowan scored a goal and added two assists as the London Knights extended their point streak to 20-0-0-2 with a 5-1 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Feb. 9.

Before the game London honoured the memory of former Knight Logan Hunter who passed away at the age of 39 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The crowd at Budweiser Gardens gave several ovations for Logan Hunter as his three children participated in a ceremonial faceoff that included Logan’s wife, parents and sisters in a very emotional scene on the ice.

Logan’s children were named honourary captains for the game.

Noah Morneau opened the scoring on a Windsor power play but the Knights bounced back with a pair of goals before the end of the first period.

Oliver Bonk deflected home his 20th goal of the year on a London man advantage. Sam Dickinson and Easton Cowan assisted. Cowan now has at least one point in 20 consecutive games.

Story continues below advertisement

Kasper Halttunen put the Knights ahead 2-1 with just 6.8 seconds remaining in the first as he and Landon Sim raced down the ice after a faceoff win in the London zone. Halttunen used Sim as a decoy and ripped a shot past Max Donoso and into the Spitfires net and the Knights went to the dressing room with a one-goal lead.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A London goal early in the second period was ruled offside but the Knights connected on a second power play goal by Bonk and led 3-1 after 40 minutes.

London went ahead 4-1 just 14 seconds into the third period as Barkey raced down the right side and fed Cowan for his 24th goal on the year. Barkey ended the game with two assists.

Cowan set up Alec Leonard at 7:46 to make it 5-1 for the Knights. The goal gave Leonard seven points in his past four games.

London outshot Windsor 35-34.

The Knights were 2/3 on the power play.

The Spitfires were 1/4.

Cowan king of point streaks in 2023-24

Easton Cowan is the first player ijn the Ontario Hockey League in 2023-24 to earn a point in 20 consecutive games. The Maple Leafs prospect fed Sam Dickinson and his slap shot was tipped into the Windsor net by Oliver Bonk in the first period on Friday night. That point moved Cowan past the 19 games that North Bay Battalion forward Anthony Romani had posted with a streak that lasted from Nov. 25 to Jan. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

Delhi’s Marek Vanacker is currently on a 13-game point streak in his second season in the OHL. Vanacker plays for the Brantford Bulldogs.

Up next

The London Knights and the Oshawa Generals have played 101 games and not one of those has featured the two teams on the same ice at the same time.

They will meet in Oshawa, Ont., on Super Bowl Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Generals have gone from 8th place in the Eastern Conference on Dec. 5, to first place in the East Division.

Coverage will begin at 1:30 on 980 CFPL, www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.