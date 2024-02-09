American linebacker Micah Awe signs contract extension with Calgary Stampeders

Micah Awe won’t be hitting CFL free agency.
The veteran American linebacker signed a contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Friday. Awe was eligible to become a CFL free agent Tuesday.
The five-foot-11, 228-pound Awe had a club-record 134 tackles last season, his first with Calgary. He also led the CFL with 153 defensive plays, adding six special-teams tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble.
Awe has also spent time with B.C., Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. He has appeared in 81 career regular-season games, registering 385 tackles (17 for loss), 37 special-teams tackles, six sacks, five interceptions, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
