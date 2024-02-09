Menu

Canada

American linebacker Micah Awe signs contract extension with Calgary Stampeders

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Jerreth Stern, right, gets past Calgary Stampeders linebacker Micah Awe during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Jerreth Stern, right, gets past Calgary Stampeders linebacker Micah Awe during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Awe won't be hitting CFL free agency. The veteran American linebacker signed a contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Friday. Awe was eligible to become a CFL free agent Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Micah Awe won’t be hitting CFL free agency.

The veteran American linebacker signed a contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Friday. Awe was eligible to become a CFL free agent Tuesday.

The five-foot-11, 228-pound Awe had a club-record 134 tackles last season, his first with Calgary. He also led the CFL with 153 defensive plays, adding six special-teams tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Awe has also spent time with B.C., Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. He has appeared in 81 career regular-season games, registering 385 tackles (17 for loss), 37 special-teams tackles, six sacks, five interceptions, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

