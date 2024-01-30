Menu

Canada

Bolduc, Williams join Calgary Stampeders coaching staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Stampeders practise at McMahon Stadium on May 22, 2023. View image in full screen
The Calgary Stampeders practise at McMahon Stadium on May 22, 2023. Morley Scott/630 CHED
Dave Dickenson will have two newcomers to his Calgary Stampeders coaching staff this season.

Dickenson, Calgary’s head coach and general manager, unveiled his 2024 staff Monday and it includes Andre Bolduc (running backs) an Ryan Williams (quarterbacks).

Bolduc, of Alma, Que., has previous coaching experience with the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders and also played six CFL seasons as a receiver with Ottawa, Edmonton and Montreal.

Williams spent the previous six years at the University of Georgia (NCAA champions in 2021 and ’22). He played quarterback at Memphis and Miami before signing with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Nik Lewis, Juwan Simpson and Des Catellier all return for their second seasons as receivers coach, defensive line coach and offensive/special-teams assistant, respectively.

Mark Kilam, Calgary’s special-teams co-ordinator and assistant head coach, returns for a 20th season in Calgary. Defensive co-ordinator Brent Monson and Pat DelMonaco — the Stampeders offensive co-ordinator and offensive-line coach — are back for their 15th and 11th seasons, respectively.

Dwayne Cameron will enter his fifth season as the squad’s defensive backs coach and draft co-ordinator while linebackers coach Bob Slowick returns for a fourth campaign.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

