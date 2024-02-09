Hit-and-run kills cyclist in Courtenay, B.C. on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist has died from injuries sustained in an apparent hit-and-run on Vancouver Island.

Comox Valley RCMP said the collision is believed to have happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, on Comox Valley Parkway, near Minto Road, in Courtenay.

Around 11 p.m., a passerby found the injured cyclist and called 911.

BC Emergency Health Services paramedics and Courtenay Fire Department firefighters attended and provided emergency first aid to the victim.

The man later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Comox Valley RCMP is asking the public for information and video footage from the area.

“We are asking anyone travelling along the Comox Valley Parkway, or surrounding area, to carefully review their dashcam footage and come forward if they were in the area during this time and may have captured something,” Const. Monika Terragni said.

“The vehicle involved is suspected to have some new front-end damage.”

The victim was riding a red and white Specialized bicycle along the parkway during the collision.

Comox Valley RCMP’s major crime unit and street crimes unit is heading an investigation, alongside the Integrated Collision Analyst Services and Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage, is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.