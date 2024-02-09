Flames recall Wolf from AHL after placing goaltender Vladar on IR

See more sharing options

The Calgary Flames have placed goaltender Dan Vladar on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled netminder Dustin Wolf from the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

Vladar hasn’t seen game action since a Jan. 20 loss against the Edmonton Oilers. The 26-year-old dressed as Jakob Markstrom’s backup on Thursday.

Vladar has a 7-7-0 record with an .888 save percentage and 3.27 goals-against average in 16 appearances with Calgary this season.

The 22-year-old Wolf is 18-7-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.27 GAA in his third season in the AHL.

Wolf has started four of his five appearances for the Flames this season and is 1-2-1.