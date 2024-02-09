Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Flames recall Wolf from AHL after placing goaltender Vladar on IR

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Flames have placed goaltender Dan Vladar on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled netminder Dustin Wolf from the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

Vladar hasn’t seen game action since a Jan. 20 loss against the Edmonton Oilers. The 26-year-old dressed as Jakob Markstrom’s backup on Thursday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Vladar has a 7-7-0 record with an .888 save percentage and 3.27 goals-against average in 16 appearances with Calgary this season.

The 22-year-old Wolf is 18-7-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.27 GAA in his third season in the AHL.

Wolf has started four of his five appearances for the Flames this season and is 1-2-1.

Click to play video: 'No Wolf? No problem. Dansk’s stellar play keeps Wranglers atop division'
No Wolf? No problem. Dansk’s stellar play keeps Wranglers atop division
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices