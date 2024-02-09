Multiple baby walkers recalled in Canada despite ban on sale of products

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has issued recalls for several brands of baby walkers — baby chairs that allow children who can’t yet walk to move around on their own — over the risk of injury.

Sales of such walkers have been banned in Canada since 2004, and the agency says there have been no reports of incidents or injuries have occurred involving the recalled walkers as of Feb. 7.

The concern, however, is that children in baby walkers can be exposed to hazards normally not accessible if the child was not supported by the walker.

Health Canada also said that incidents linked to baby walkers involved head injuries from falling down stairs.

A baby walker is essentially a baby chair that can be used by infants who are not yet at the stage of walking on their own. They allow infants to move from one place to another, as the walkers often have wheels.

The recalls impact various models of walkers from Olmitos, Kikkaboo and Plastimyr. In Olmitos’ case, Friday’s recall was expanded from an original move in January.

View image in full screen The other eight baby walkers from Olmitos and Kikkaboo that have been recalled by Health Canada. Health Canada

Canada banned the sale of baby walkers in April 2004 after Health Canada scientists collected and analyzed data, prompting the federal government to determine they were unsafe.

The ban came after three years worth of work by the agency’s mechanical and electrical division of consumer product safety. Prior to that ban, there had been a voluntary ban since 1989.

Research by the Canadian Hospital Injury Reporting and Prevention Program found that between April 1990 and April 2002, there had been 1,935 baby walker injuries reported in 16 hospitals from across Canada involving children aged five to 14 months.

Among Friday’s recalls, the agency said eight Plastimyr and approximately 700 Olmitos walkers had been sold in Canada between April and December 2023. A further 28 Kikkaboo walkers were sold from October to November of last year.

All were originally manufactured in China and distributed by Tradeinn Retail Services, the agency said.

If any Canadians have one of these products, Health Canada urges they stop using it immediately and safely dispose of it in a way that prevents it from being used again. They can also return it to TradeInn.com for a refund.