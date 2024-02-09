Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite index, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2024 12:02 pm
1 min read
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.09 points at 20,924.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.38 points at 38,645.95. The S&P 500 index was up 15.44 points at 5,013.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 148.50 points at 15,942.22.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.28 cents US compared with 74.26 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The March crude contract was up 30 cents at US$76.52 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$13.20 at US$2,034.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.67 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Lifestyle
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices