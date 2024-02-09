Tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite index, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.09 points at 20,924.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.38 points at 38,645.95. The S&P 500 index was up 15.44 points at 5,013.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 148.50 points at 15,942.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.28 cents US compared with 74.26 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was up 30 cents at US$76.52 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$13.20 at US$2,034.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.67 a pound.