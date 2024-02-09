Menu

Environment

Marine charity urges caution in reopening of Atlantic redfish fishery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
A redfish is shown in a handout photo. A marine conservation charity is urging caution following the recent lifting of the decades-long moratorium in the redfish fishery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ka'le Bay Seafoods Ltd. **MANDATORY CREDIT**.
A redfish is shown in a handout photo. A marine conservation charity is urging caution following the recent lifting of the decades-long moratorium in the redfish fishery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ka’le Bay Seafoods Ltd. **MANDATORY CREDIT**. RJB
A marine conservation charity is urging caution following Ottawa’s recent decision to lift the decades-long moratorium in the redfish fishery.

Oceana Canada says the federal Fisheries Department must develop a management plan to prevent the same overfishing that led to the collapse of the fishery 30 years ago.

Last month, federal Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier announced the moratorium put in place in 1995 would end this year with an initial total catch quota of at least 25,000 tonnes in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Jack Daly, a Halifax-based marine scientist with the independent charity, says the fishery can be successful if there is stringent monitoring to ensure other fish species aren’t put at risk.

Daly says the stocks of deepwater redfish are considered healthy but the Acadian redfish population isn’t as strong.

He says any monitoring regime would also need to help prevent the catch of undersized fish in order to keep stocks robust.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

