Politics

‘Completely unacceptable’: Selina Robinson gets death threats, B.C. premier says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2024 2:06 pm
1 min read
One day after Selina Robinson stepped down from her role as post-secondary education minister, there is more fallout. Robinson has apologized for her remarks on Israel and Palestine, but that hasn't stopped protesters who are calling for her to leave caucus. Keith Baldrey reports.
British Columbia’s premier says Selina Robinson, who resigned as post-secondary education minister recently over Mideast comments, has received a death threat.

David Eby called the action inexcusable and “completely unacceptable” in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

He says police are investigating to find out who is responsible and that Robinson is safe.

Robinson stepped down from the cabinet post on Monday after facing growing criticism over her comments during an online panel that modern Israel was founded on a “crappy piece of land,” which critics called racist and Islamophobic.

Eby had said previously that Robinson’s constituency office was vandalized with “hateful messages” after her resignation.

Nico Slobinsky with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says on social media he is saddened by the news of the threat, adding that he wonders if Robinson’s critics are emboldened after her resignation.

Slobinsky says in a separate post that a death threat on an elected official “should concern all British Columbians.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

