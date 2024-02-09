Menu

Health

Federal government signs $3.1-billion health accord deal with Ontario

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough and Northumberland health centres in need of more support'
Peterborough and Northumberland health centres in need of more support
Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed a $3.1-billion deal with Ottawa to improve access to primary health care.

Ontario is the fifth province to sign on for its share of the $200-billion health accord Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered to the provinces last year.

British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia have also signed deals.

Ontario has promised to fill health care shortages by hiring hundreds of new family doctors and nurse practitioners, as well as thousands of nurses and personal support workers.

The province also plans to make it easier for internationally trained doctors and health workers to practice by simplifying the licensing process.

All provinces that agree to the deal must also work to modernize their health data systems, starting with making patient records more accessible and transferable between jurisdictions.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

