Federal government signs $3.1-billion health accord deal with Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed a $3.1-billion deal with Ottawa to improve access to primary health care.

Ontario is the fifth province to sign on for its share of the $200-billion health accord Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered to the provinces last year.

British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia have also signed deals.

Ontario has promised to fill health care shortages by hiring hundreds of new family doctors and nurse practitioners, as well as thousands of nurses and personal support workers.

The province also plans to make it easier for internationally trained doctors and health workers to practice by simplifying the licensing process.

All provinces that agree to the deal must also work to modernize their health data systems, starting with making patient records more accessible and transferable between jurisdictions.

