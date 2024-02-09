Elderly man seriously injured in random, unprovoked assault in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 70s was seriously injured after he was assaulted in a random, unprovoked attack inside of a Toronto store, police say.

An arrest has since been made.

Toronto police said officers responded at around 2:42 p.m. on Jan. 19 for an assault in the Indian Grove and Bloor Street West area, which is near High Park.

The victim entered a store in the area and was approached by a man, police said. The man then allegedly assaulted the victim, causing serious injuries.

The two were not known to one another, police said. The man then reportedly fled the scene.

“It is alleged that it was an unprovoked attack and that the two had not had any conversation nor altercation,” a police spokesperson told Global News.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Officers investigated and were able to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, Andrew Gonsalves, 31, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and breaching probation.

Investigators said they believe there may be other victims and asked that anyone with information contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.