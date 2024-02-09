Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 9

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 10:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 9'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 9
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Feb. 9.
Lunar New Year in Saskatoon, Super Bowl snacks, and predicting the outcome of the game in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Celebrating the Year of the Dragon in Saskatoon

The Lunar New Year is on Feb. 10, marking the start of the Year of the Dragon and a day of celebration for Saskatoon’s Chinese community.

Chantal Wagner speaks with Haven Seto of the Chinese Martial Arts Academy on what the day means to him.

Seto also says martial arts has a big influence on the culture as demonstrated by several of his students.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating the Year of the Dragon in Saskatoon'
Celebrating the Year of the Dragon in Saskatoon

Tasty snacks for the Super Bowl game

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransico 49ers are preparing for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The game wouldn’t be complete without a big screen and some snacks to nibble on.

Chantal Wagner heads to Stoked Kitchen and Bar to speak with executive chef Justin O’Reilly and to see what he has on the menu for the Super Bowl.

Click to play video: 'Tasty snacks for the Super Bowl game'
Tasty snacks for the Super Bowl game

Predicting the Super Bowl outcome in Adopt a Pet

Snoopy, Sally and Pigpen are currently up for adoption at New Hope Dog Rescue.

They are also sniffing out who they think will win this Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Click to play video: 'Predicting the Super Bowl outcome in Adopt a Pet'
Predicting the Super Bowl outcome in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 9

More morning flurries — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Feb. 9, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 9'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 9
